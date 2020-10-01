Natalia reageert op overlijden van haar ex: “Je leek zo sterk en je was mijn held.” MVO

06u48 7 Showbizz Natalia heeft gereageerd op het overlijden van haar ex-partner, Koen Baeyens. Volgens de berichten had Koen eerder besloten een einde aan zijn leven te maken, waarna hij dinsdag ‘zoals gepland’ overleed na euthanasie. Het was die dag net zijn 50ste verjaardag.

“Wat een shock...Een mokerslag. En dan ook weer niet...”, schrijft Natalia op Instagram bij enkele foto’s van hen samen. “Koen, voor altijd weg? Ook al zagen we elkaar niet meer, het lijkt onwezenlijk en het is onmogelijk om jou weg te denken. Oprecht voor altijd een zeer aanwezig plaatsje in mijn hart... En altijd gehad. Jouw afscheid gaat niet onopgemerkt voorbij, Koen. Je leek zo sterk en je was mijn held. Een lieve goedhartige man vol energie en liefde.”

“Wat hebben we toch veel gelachen, gehuild, ruzie gemaakt, het terug goed gemaakt,... tot het keerde voor ons... de zwaarte...ik trek me op aan het feit dat we toch een aantal heel gelukkige jaren gehad hebben... 5 jaar van ons leven samen, ik koester ze, ook al kon ik je niet blijvend gelukkig maken en vice versa. Jaren gevochten, maar nu is het voorbij...het moest zo zijn, zeker? Zachtjes nu...rust, Netel. Liefs van mij...x Mijn innige deelneming gaat uit naar zijn lieve familie.”