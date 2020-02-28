Natalia puft en zweet met bikramyoga vlak voor bevalling TDS

00u00 1 Showbizz Ze is intussen 38 weken zwanger, maar dat houdt Natalia niet tegen om te blijven sporten. Op Instagram postte de 39-jarige zangeres een foto van een sessie bikramyoga - een work-out bij liefst 40°C. "Deze sessies zouden weleens mijn laatste kunnen zijn voordat ik ons kleintje op de wereld zet", schrijft Natalia erbij.

"Ik wil jullie laten zien dat ons vrouwelijk lichaam en onze geest tot meer in staat zijn dan je denkt. Ik heb problemen met hoe mensen over een geboorte praten. Alsof het gruwelijk is, terwijl we - uiteraard in gezonde omstandigheden - gebouwd zijn om dit te doen. Ja, het zal waarschijnlijk pijn doen, maar door naar je lichaam te luisteren volgt de vrede. Daar ben ik rotsvast van overtuigd.”