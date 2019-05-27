Natalia neemt een muzikale pauze KD

27 mei 2019

Zangeres Natalia Druyts (38) neemt even een muzikale pauze. Dat maakte de artieste zelf bekend na de finale van 'The Voice'. "Ik kom terug", is de boodschap die ze achterlaat op sociale media.

Natalia zou zich willen toeleggen op het schrijven van liedjes voor een nieuw album. Haar laatste album, dat ‘The sound of me’ heet, dateert van twee jaar geleden. Het is niet de eerste keer dat de zangeres zich even terugtrekt. Na de pijnlijke liefdesbreuk met Alexander in 2016 vertrok ze even op reis om te genieten van het leven. Enkele jaren daarvoor, in 2012, stond er ook al een muzikale pauze op het programma. “Dat was echt noodzakelijk”, vertelde ze toen. Wanneer Natalia terugkeert naar de spotlights is niet geweten. Dat haar carrière, die in 2003 begon na haar deelname aan ‘Idool’, nog lang niet voorbij is, weten we wel.