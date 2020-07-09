Natalia maakt zich soms zorgen over borstvoeding: “Als Bobbi-Loua niet genoeg drinkt, raak ik in paniek” MVO

15u25 0 Showbizz Natalia maakt zich soms zorgen over borstvoeding, zo laat ze weten via Instagram. Ze vindt het verschrikkelijk belangrijk dat ze haar dochtertje, Bobbi-Loua, genoeg te eten kan geven.

“Mijn zwakke plek in het moederschap, op dit moment? Borstvoeding. In staat zijn om zijn dochtertje het beste powerfood ter wereld te geven. Maar het is zo’n delicate zaak geworden voor mij. Als de melk die ik gepompt heb vervalt, word ik gek. Als mijn borsten te lang ‘leeg’ zijn of als ze niet genoeg drinkt, raak ik in paniek. Het idee dat ik haar niet genoeg eten zou kunnen geven, pfieuw...”

“Maar ergens weet ik wel dat het oké is”, gaat ze verder. “Ook als het even niet meer lukt of als ik er op dag helemaal mee moet stoppen. Zij zal dan nog altijd oké zijn. En sterk, een héél levendig!”

“Aan alle vrouwen, of ze nu borstvoeding geven of niet: jullie zijn geweldig. Jullie zijn de bron, jullie zijn moeder", besluit ze.