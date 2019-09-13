Natalia is zwanger van eerste kindje: “Dit was meant to be” MVO

13 september 2019

08u31 61 Showbizz Goed nieuws voor Natalia! De zangeres deelde zopas op Instagram dat ze in verwachting is van een eerste kindje. “Het heeft zo moeten zijn, we zijn dolgelukkig”, klinkt het.

“Baby loading”, zo staat er op haar buik te lezen, vlak boven een geestig laadbalkje. “Een beslissing die we genomen hebben met liefde, en ‘poof’, plots gebeurde er magie”, schrijft Natalia bij de mooie foto’s van haar nu nog platte babybuik. “Ik heb nog nooit iets meegemaakt dat meer meant to be was dan dit. We zijn enorm enthousiast en genieten heel bewust van elk moment. Ik koester mijn mogelijkheid om een kindje te maken, en dit is een gelegenheid waarop ik mijn vrouwelijke lichaam extra graag zie.”

Ze toont daarbij ook een zeldzame foto van haar partner Frederik Binst, waarop ze in één keer meegeeft dat ze kindje in maart 2020 verwachten. Ook Frederik deelde een foto op zijn Instagram-profiel, waarop we Natalia zien met afbeeldingen van een echografie.

“Ik sluit een eigen kindje niet uit”, zei ze in 2018 nog tegen Story. “Maar dat komt wanneer het komt. Je kan niet zeggen: nú wil ik moeder worden. Dat is niet organisch. Maar ik ben er wel klaar voor en ik weet dat ik mijn kind keiveel wijsheid en kennis kan meegeven. Geloof me: dat wordt een klepper.”