Na steunbetuiging aan presidentskandidaat: Dwayne Johnson overstijgt kaap van 200 miljoen volgers op Instagram

09 oktober 2020

17u25

Bron: ABCNews 0 Celebrities Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is met 200 miljoen volgers de meest gevolgde Amerikaanse man op Instagram, dit deelde hij mee in een tweet. Hij vergaarde de afgelopen week veel volgers nadat hij openlijk bekend maakte Amerikaanse presidentskandidaat Joe Biden te steunen. Samen met o.a. enkele Jenners, Justin Bieber en Ariana Grande behoort Johnson tot de 10 meest gevolgde celebs ter wereld.

“Spreek altijd je eigen waarheid”, schreef Johnson in een Instagrampost betreffende de aankomende presidentsverkiezingen in de Verenigde Staten. Hij gaf een signaal aan zijn 199 miljoen volgers om deze verkiezingen voor de democratische partij te stemmen. Zijn boodschap had in ieder geval effect op zijn fanbasis: zijn volgersaantal groeide met een klein miljoen waardoor hij een mijlpaal bereikte van 200 miljoen volgers. Hij is na voetballer Cristiano Ronaldo de meest gevolgde man ter wereld.

Met 371 miljoen volgers mag Instagram zichzelf het meest gevolgde account ter wereld noemen. Het account van National Geographic is ook enorm populair: zij hebben 145 miljoen volgers op hun teller staan. Cristiano Ronaldo is met 239 miljoen de meest gevolgde sportfiguur en Nike het populairste kledingmerk, met 122 miljoen volgers. Hieronder lijsten we de 10 meest gevolgde celebrities ter wereld met hun meest gelikete foto’s op Instagram voor jou op.

1. Ariana Grande: 203 miljoen

2. Dwayne Johnson: 200 miljoen

3. Kylie Jenner: 197 miljoen

4. Selena Gomez: 194 miljoen

5. Kim Kardashian: 189 miljoen

6. Beyoncé: 154 miljoen

7. Justin Bieber: 147 miljoen

8. Taylor Swift: 140 miljoen

9. Kendall Jenner: 139 miljoen

10. Jennifer Lopez: 131 miljoen

