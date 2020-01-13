Na ongeval: zwaar gehavende ‘Temptation’-Joshua stelt fans gerust op Instagram LV

13 januari 2020

18u18 2 Showbizz Joshua Feytons (23) stelt het goed na zijn ongeval op 8 januari. De ‘Temptation Island’-verleider reed achteraan in op een rijdende vrachtwagen en werd met zware verwondingen naar het ziekenhuis gebracht.

Tijdens een inhaalmanoeuvre raakte de wagen van Joshua een vrachtwagen. Zijn auto ging hierdoor overkop. De klap was bijzonder zwaar. Wellicht ging het om een inschattingsfout, want er was op dat moment geen file. Bij het ongeval vielen twee gewonden: Joshua en de passagier die op z’n achterbank zat. Die laatste kwam er vanaf met lichte verwondingen. De ‘Temptation Island’-verleider zelf liep iets zwaardere verwondingen op.

Het management van Joshua liet later al weten dat de realityster verzorgd werd aan zijn verwondingen en om privacy en rust vroeg tijdens zijn revalidatie. Nu stelt Feytons zijn fans gerust met een foto op Instagram. “Alleen maar positieve vibes, en blij dat ik nog leef”, schrijft de zwaar gehavende Joshua. “Veel liefde voor jullie! Ik ben snel weer terug.” Daarop krijgt hij heel wat beterschapswensen van onder anderen Timtation en Fabrizio.