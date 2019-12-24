Na omstreden festivaltrip naar Saudi-Arabië: acteur Ryan Phillippe haalt uit naar criticasters IDR

12u00 0 Showbizz Het reisje dat verschillende Hollywoodsterren maakten naar Saudi-Arabië, zorgt internationaal nog steeds voor heel wat deining. En dat is niet naar de zin van Ryan Phillippe, een van de aanwezigen. De acteur haalt nu snoeihard uit naar de mensen die op hem vitten. “Ik heb schijt aan jullie”, klinkt het onder andere.

Voor wie even een geheugensteuntje kan gebruiken: afgelopen weekend verzamelden een heel arsenaal aan Hollywoodsterren, muzikanten en topmodellen naar MDL Beast, een muziekfestival in Saudi-Arabië. Dat deden ze niet meteen om van de muziek te genieten, maar wel omdat ze er dik voor betaald werden door de Saudische regering. Hiermee willen de autoriteiten de slechte reputatie van het land minimaliseren, het toerisme aanwakkeren en de overtredingen op het vlak van mensenrechten zoveel mogelijk minimaliseren.

Logisch dus dat de verschillende celebs serieus de wind van voren krijgen op hun instagrampagina’s. En terwijl ondertussen haast iedere ster zijn of haar mond houdt om de imagoschade te beperken, is dat niet aan de orde voor Ryan Phillippe. De 45-jarige Amerikaanse acteur (en ex van Reese Witherspoon) is het immers grondig beu dat hij bakken kritiek krijgt. “Het land is aan het veranderen, idioot”, schreef hij als reactie bij een comment. “Ben jij er al geweest misschien? Ik zou er geen probleem mee hebben om hier een vrouw mee naartoe te nemen.”

Daar bleef het niet bij. “Ten eerste: ik ben al op vele plekken in het Midden-Oosten geweest. Ten tweede: vind me een land dat geen problemen heeft. Ik wacht. Ten derde: dingen zijn aan het veranderen en gaan met rasse schreden vooruit in Saudi-Arabië. Let wat beter op en stop met de moraalridders uit te hangen.” Of: “Hou je bek, jij racistische loser”.

“Ik vind het grappig dat jullie allemaal zo gepikeerd reageren, denken jullie nu echt dat ik daar van wakker lig?”, schreef de ‘Cruel intentions’-ster nog. “Ik verveel me en heb schijt aan jullie, met jullie ‘heiliger dan de paus’-mentaliteit.”