Na jaren nog eens samen op de foto: Astrid Coppens deelt vertederende foto met ‘de Lau’ KDL

17 oktober 2019

12u06 0 Showbizz Laurens Nuyens, de broer van Astrid Coppens (36), viert vandaag zijn 39ste verjaardag en dat laat Astrid niet onopgemerkt voorbij gaan. De Hollywoodvrouw deelde een hartverwarmende foto op Instagram van hun beiden, samen met haar dochtertje Billie-Ray (bijna vier maanden).

“Fijne verjaardag aan mijn grote broer 🎂 Billie-Ray was zo blij om haar oom Lau te ontmoeten 💕Ze was hem al aan het plagen”, schrijft Astrid bij de vertederende foto. Dat de twee nog eens samen te zien zijn is jaren geleden en dat maakt dat de foto erg opvallend is.

De afgelopen jaren werd her en der gefluisterd dat de goede relatie tussen Astrid en Laurens vertroebeld was nadat er spanningen waren tussen Astrid en Roos, de vrouw van Laurens. Zelf heeft het trio nooit op de geruchten gereageerd, maar feit was wel dat ze nooit samen gezien werden.

Toen Billie-Ray bijna vier maanden geleden geboren werd, reageerde Laurens wel met drie hartjes op de aankondiging van Astrid, maar het lijkt erop dat hij zijn nichtje pas nu voor het eerst in levenden lijve te zien kreeg.

