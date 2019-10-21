Na de heisa: Zanger André Hazes op concert herenigd met z’n moeder Redactie

Het lijkt erop dat het weer beter gaat tussen André Hazes en zijn moeder Rachel. Ze was er afgelopen weekeinde bij toen de zanger twee shows gaf in Ahoy, zo laat André met twee foto's zien op Instagram.

"Horen dat je trots op me bent was goud waard", schrijft André bij een van de foto's waarop hij zijn moeder een knuffel geeft. Bij de tweede schrijft de zanger: "Je was erbij ouwe.”

Vorige maand stelde André nog in het programma ‘Waar is De Mol?’ dat het contact tussen hem en zijn moeder verslechterd was. Hij kon er echter niet boos om zijn. "Weet je wat het is? Ik kan op haar niet boos zijn, mijn moeder is gewoon ergens heel erg ziek of zo", zei André. "Ik heb heel veel respect voor haar, voor alles wat ze heeft gedaan als moeder, dat is echt petje af. Maar ze is gewoon verdwaald of zo, en ik hoop gewoon dat ze weer terugkomt en gelukkig wordt.”