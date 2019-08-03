Na alle hulpkreten: Céline Dion onherkenbaar op cover van modeblad KD

09u01 2 Celebrities De laatste maanden is de berichtgeving rond Céline Dion (51) niet zo positief. De zangeres wordt vaak neergesabeld omdat ze ongezond mager zou zijn en vorige week nog trokken enkele vrienden aan de alarmbel omdat de ster onder de duim zou gehouden worden door haar beste vriend. Op de cover van Harper’s Bazaar prijkt nu plots een onherkenbare Céline.

De zangeres reageerde in het verleden al op alle berichten dat ze het spoor kwijt zou zijn sinds het overlijden van haar echtgenoot. De ster zegt zelf niet te mager te zijn en ontkent, samen met haar entourage, dat ze verstikt wordt door haar beste vriend. De opvallende look die ze aanneemt voor de cover van Harper’s Bazaar versterkt bij sommige fans het gevoel dat Céline niet meer weet wat ze doet, maar dat klopt natuurlijk niet. De fotoshoot, waarbij ze haast onherkenbaar is, wordt volledig geregeld door een stylingteam. De zwarte pruik en opmerkelijke kleren werden de zangeres dus gegeven.