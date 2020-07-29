Na 5 jaar ruzie verzoenen André en Roxeanne Hazes zich: “Het lijkt wel of pa hierachter zit” Suzanne Borgdorff

Bron: AD 0 Showbizz Hazes-telgen André (26) en zijn zus Roxeanne (27) hebben elkaar na jaren weer in de armen gesloten. De reünie tussen de kinderen van wijlen volkszanger André Hazes en Rachel vond afgelopen weekend plaats in het Nederlandse Berkel en Rodenrijs, waar Dré en zijn vriendin Monique wonen. Die laatste speelde een hoofdrol in de verzoening.

Nadat André vijf jaar geleden ruzie kreeg met zijn moeder, zag hij ook zijn zus niet meer. Maar nu alles weer koek en ei is tussen Rachel (50) en haar zoon, kon een ontmoeting tussen André en Roxeanne niet lang meer uitblijven. Tien dagen geleden liet de artiest plots aan RTL Boulevard weten dat een ontmoeting er zat aan te komen. Zijn bomvolle agenda was de enige reden dat de afspraak nog niet had plaatsgevonden.

Volgens Roxeanne, die met haar verloofde Erik zoon Fender (2) heeft, begon de bal te rollen toen ze Monique (43) enige tijd geleden tegen het lijf liep achter de schermen van de Ziggo Dome. Het waren neefjes Fender en peuter Andreas Martinus (André) die elkaar daar opzochten om samen te spelen. “We hadden echt zoiets: kijk nou, die twee moeten toch met elkaar kunnen spelen? Toen we weggingen, hebben we elkaar omhelsd en contact gehouden”, vat Rox de ontmoeting samen aan weekblad Privé. Volgens haar was dat het begin van het hernieuwde contact met haar broertje. “Met André kwam het daarna ook weer langzaam goed, via WhatsApp. Koetjes en kalfjes, tot vorige week de vraag kwam of we wilden langskomen. Dat raakte mij wel... Ook al was het niet altijd goed tussen ons, ik ben altijd van hem blijven houden. En het klikte ook meteen tussen Erik en hem, allebei zijn ze gek op sport en daar hebben ze het veel over gehad. Het verliep allemaal heel natuurlijk, heel fijn.”

Vanuit het graf

André vermoedt dat pa Hazes, die in 2004 overleed, zich met de zaken heeft bemoeid. “Het lijkt wel of pa hierachter zit, dat papa het zo heeft gestuurd. Ik geloof daar wel in. En die Fender is echt een leuk pikkie. Hij is supergrappig en lijkt zo op die ouwe van ons. Het is een echte Hazes. Ik ben zo blij dat dit is gebeurd.”

Het lijkt er sterk op dat de Hazes-familie elkaar regelmatig zal blijven zien. Volgens Roxeanne is de liefde die ze voor haar broertje voelt ‘nooit weggeweest’. “Ik was best een beetje gespannen. We hebben elkaar alleen nog tijdens de ‘Holland Zingt Hazes’-concerten gezien, maar daar was steeds afstand. Dat je elkaar weer voor het eerst gaat knuffelen na al die jaren... En dat je hardop tegen elkaar zegt: jeetje man, wat is dit weer léuk! Dat voelde zo goed.”

