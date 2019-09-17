Muzikale winst, verjaardagsfeest én liefdesgeluk: drie keer feest voor Koen Wauters KDL

17 september 2019

13u28 0 Showbizz Koen Wauters mag vandaag wel een fles champagne kraken. De zanger heeft dan ook niet één, maar drie redenen tot vieren.

Maandagavond raakte bekend dat ‘Tijdmachine’, de nieuwste single van Clouseau het meteen zeer goed doet in de Vlaamse Ultratop. Het lied is goed voor de eerste plaats en voor Koen en Kris betekent het al hun 28ste nummer 1-hit in de Vlaamse en Nederlandstalige singles.

Maar ook vandaag, dinsdag, is een heuglijke dag voor Koen. Niet alleen blaast hij vandaag 52 kaarsjes uit, hij is ook 17 jaar samen met zijn vrouw Valerie. “Al 17 jaar mijn grote liefde en the best is yet to come, Valerie. Jij geeft me mijn mooiste jaren en gaf me het mooiste cadeau dat ik me kon inbeelden: Zita en Nona. Laat ons goed voor elkaar zorgen tot ik echt stokoud ben”, schrijft Koen op Instagram.

Zita, de dochter van Koen en Valerie, wenste haar papa ook al een gelukkige verjaardag op Instagram. Al noemde ze hem daar wel doodleuk ‘bompa’tje’.