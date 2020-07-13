Zoon Reese Witherspoon lanceert dj-carrière met eerste liedje: “Supertrots!” LOV

11u27 0 Muziek Geen opvolging voor Reese Witherspoon (44) achter de camera, maar mogelijk wel een nieuwe ster in de muziekwereld. Zoon Deacon Phillippe (16) zet zijn eerste stappen en bracht zopas single ‘Long Run’ uit. “Ik ben supertrots!” schrijft Reese op Instagram.

“De nieuwste zomerhit! Ik ben supertrots op mijn zoon. Zijn eerste single met de ongelooflijk getalenteerde Nina Nesbitt is vanaf nu te luisteren”, schrijft Reese Witherspoon op Instagram. “Het is de perfecte ‘summer bop’ met een zieke beat en vette drops. (Is dat hoe de jeugd het zegt?)” Daarmee prijst Witherspoon zoon Deacon met veel trots aan. Vervolgens maakte ze een filmpje op TikTok. “We moeten een dansje verzinnen!”

Wie naar ‘Long Run’ luistert in de hoop om de zangtalenten van de jongen te ontdekken, is eraan voor de moeite. Hij schakelde voor de vocals de Schotse singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt in. Zelf neemt hij plaats achter de draaitafels als dj/producer en is dus verantwoordelijk voor de beats.

Deacon is de jongste zoon van Reese Witherspoon en ex-man Ryan Phillippe, die ook dochter Ava (20) delen. Samen met haar nieuwe echtgenoot Jim Toth heeft Reese nog een zoontje Tennessee (7).