Zoon Reese Witherspoon brengt eerste single uit SDE

07 juli 2020

07u36

Bron: ANP 0 Muziek Deacon Phillippe (16) maakt deze week zijn muzikale debuut. De zoon van Reese Witherspoon (44) en Ryan Phillippe (45) brengt zijn eerste single uit.

Maandag postte Deacon een foto op Instagram, die vermoedelijk de cover van z'n eerste single is. Daaruit kunnen we afleiden dat het nummer ‘Long Run’ heet, en dat hij het samen met de Schotse singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt inzingt. “Ik hoop dat jullie allemaal net zo opgewonden zijn als ik”, schreef Deacon in de commentaren. Z'n familie was alvast enthousiast. Zus Ava (21) reageerde: “Zo enthousiast!”, terwijl papa Ryan zich beperkte tot een veelzeggend vlammetje. Moeder Reese beperkte zich tot een ‘like’.

Deacon is de jongste zoon van Reese Witherspoon en Ryan Phillippe, die ook dochter Ava delen. Samen met haar nieuwe echtgenoot Jim Toth heeft Reese nog een zoontje Tennessee (7), en ook Phillippe heeft nog een dochtertje, Kai (8), met z'n ex, model Alexis Knapp.