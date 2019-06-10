Zo moeder, zo dochter: Jennifer Lopez zingt duet met 11-jarige Emme SD

10 juni 2019

09u35

Bron: HollywoodLife 0 Muziek Jennifer Lopez (49) had een speciale verrassing voorzien voor het eerste concert van haar nieuwe tournee: een duet met Emme, haar 11-jarige dochtertje. Dat het meisje het talent van haar moeder geërfd heeft, is overduidelijk.

Dit weekend begon Jennifer Lopez aan haar nieuwe tournee: ‘It’s My Party: The Live Celebration North American Tour’. Om die goed in te zetten, bracht ze een speciale gast mee. Emme, haar 11-jarige dochtertje, kroop mee het podium op voor een duet. Samen zongen moeder en dochter ‘Limitless’. Dat Lopez enorm trots was op haar dochter, bleek uit de video van het moment dat ze later op Instagram plaatste. “Ik kan dit niet aan!”, schreef ze erbij. “Ik ben een trotse mama.”

Emme en tweelingbroer Maximilian zijn de kinderen van Jennifer Lopez en ex-echtgenoot Marc Anthony. Emme was ook al te zien in de videoclip van ‘Limitless’.