Zo klonk Neil Young in het Sportpaleis HL

10 juli 2019

09u37 0 Muziek Neil Young was voor het eerst in 3 jaar nog eens in ons land. Samen met de band Promise of the Real speelde hij een set van maar liefst 2,5 uur. En dat klonk zo...

Setlist:

Mansion on the Hill

Over and Over

Mr. Soul (Buffalo Springfield cover)

Love to Burn

The Loner

When You Dance, I Can Really Love

On The Beach

Unknown Legend

From Hank to Hendrix

Old Man

Are You Ready for the Country?

Long May You Run

Fuckin’ Up

Cortez the Killer

Cinnamon Girl

Danger Bird

Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)

Throw Your Hatred Down

Rockin’ in the Free World

Roll Another Number