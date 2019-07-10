Zo klonk Neil Young in het Sportpaleis
Muziek Neil Young was voor het eerst in 3 jaar nog eens in ons land. Samen met de band Promise of the Real speelde hij een set van maar liefst 2,5 uur. En dat klonk zo...
Setlist:
Mansion on the Hill
Over and Over
Mr. Soul (Buffalo Springfield cover)
Love to Burn
The Loner
When You Dance, I Can Really Love
On The Beach
Unknown Legend
From Hank to Hendrix
Old Man
Are You Ready for the Country?
Long May You Run
Fuckin’ Up
Cortez the Killer
Cinnamon Girl
Danger Bird
Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)
Throw Your Hatred Down
Rockin’ in the Free World
Roll Another Number