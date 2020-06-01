Zo klinkt de allereerste single van Elisabet ‘De Mol' Haesevoets SDE

01 juni 2020

13u58

Bron: Instagram 0 Muziek We schreven het gisteren al: Elisabet Haesevoets (34), de spoedarts die vorig jaar in ‘De Mol’ saboteur van dienst was, heeft een eerste single opgenomen. Het zomerse nummer, ‘All It Takes’, is nu uit.

‘All It Takes’ is een samenwerking met producers Critix (Michaël Cuypers) en Salvo (Tjörven Peeters). “Ik had geen enkele studio-ervaring, maar dat vond niemand een probleem en naar verluidt verliepen de opnamen toch vrij vlot”, vertelde Elisabet, die haar zangtalent tijdens de karaokeproef in ‘De Mol’ al liet opmerken. “Ik zag dit voorstel helemaal zitten omdat ik dit echt eens wilde meemaken. Ik wil niet over 20 jaar terugblikken met een knagend gevoel van: ‘Wat als …?’ Ik doe dit gewoon! En we zien wel wat het geeft. Muziek heeft me altijd gefascineerd. Er liggen nog een paar andere nummers in de schuif, dus misschien krijgt dit wel een staartje.”

Benieuwd geworden naar ‘All It Takes’? Je kan het nummer hieronder beluisteren. (Even doorklikken met de pijltjes.)

