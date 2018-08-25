Zanger Kyle Pavone (28) van rockgroep 'We Came as Romans' overleden
Pavone sloot zich in 2008 aan bij de metcalcoreband uit Michigan, nog voor het debuutalbum 'To Plant a Seed' uit 2009.
Een visitekaartje van de groep is het uit 2013 daterende album 'Tracing Back Roots'. De groep zou volgende maand op tournee gaan met de groep 'Bullet for My Valentine'.
De doodsoorzaak van de zanger is nog onduidelijk.
Today music lost another great with the passing of Kyle Pavone of We Came as Romans. Kyle’s tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing. We will miss his smiles, his sincerity, his concern for others, and his impressive musical talent. In lieu of flowers, we will be providing information regarding charity donations this coming week. The family and the band wish to thank their fans and the music community for all of their love and support as they navigate their grief. “Will I Be Remembered or Will I Be Lost in Loving Eyes?”
