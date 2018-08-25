Zanger Kyle Pavone (28) van rockgroep 'We Came as Romans' overleden KVE

25 augustus 2018

22u07

Bron: Belga 7 Muziek Zanger Kyle Pavone van de rockgroep 'We Came as Romans '(WCAR) is op 28-jarige leeftijd overleden, zo heeft de Amerikaanse nieuwszender CNN vandaag op gezag van de Twitteraccount van de band bericht.

Pavone sloot zich in 2008 aan bij de metcalcoreband uit Michigan, nog voor het debuutalbum 'To Plant a Seed' uit 2009.

Een visitekaartje van de groep is het uit 2013 daterende album 'Tracing Back Roots'. De groep zou volgende maand op tournee gaan met de groep 'Bullet for My Valentine'.

De doodsoorzaak van de zanger is nog onduidelijk.