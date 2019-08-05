Wordt het Rihanna of Adele? Mysterieuze zangeres zal donderdag haar comeback aankondigen SD

05 augustus 2019

19u22

Bron: NME 0 Muziek Naar verluidt krijgen we donderdag groot nieuws te horen uit de muziekwereld. Een vrouwelijke megaster zal die dag in zowat alle grote talkshows in de Verenigde Staten haar opwachting maken om een grote aankondiging te doen. Alleen: niemand weet wie het zal zijn.

‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’, ‘Conan’, ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ en ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’. Allemaal beloven ze om donderdag een ‘speciale gast’ in de aflevering te hebben. Dat gebeurt wel vaker, en initieel was het ook niet duidelijk dat het om één en dezelfde persoon zou gaan, maar de website Pop Crave meldt dat het om een belangrijke vrouwelijke zangeres gaat. Wie het is, laat de website in het midden, al valt de verdenking van fans op Adele en Rihanna, die muzikaal al lange tijd niets meer van zich hebben laten horen.

Voorlopig lijkt een comeback van Rihanna het meest logisch. De zangeres werkt al lange tijd aan haar negende studio-album, en negeert consequent alle vragen van fans over releasedatum, titel en tracklist. Toch heeft ze ooit gezegd dat de plaat nog in 2019 zou uitkomen én liet een radio-dj in Barbados die met Rihanna gepraat had, zich recent ontglippen dat nieuwe muziek voor “heel binnenkort” zou zijn. Daarnaast volgt de zangeres sinds vorige week Spotify op Instagram, wat heel wat fans ook als een teken aan de wand zien.

Rond Adele is het al langer stil. Sinds ze in 2015 haar album ‘25' uitbracht, heeft ze amper iets gezegd wat op nieuwe muziek wijst. Op haar 30ste verjaardag in mei lachte ze wel nog dat haar nieuwe album ‘30' zou heten en een drum&bass-plaat zou worden. Maar het is best mogelijk dat de zangeres - die recent brak met haar echtgenoot - ‘een Beyoncé doet’ en vriend en vijand verrast met nieuwe muziek.

Uiteraard kan de mysterieuze zangeres nog altijd iemand anders zijn, maar fans gokken toch op een van de twee bovenstaande supersterren. Het zal afwachten zijn tot donderdag alvorens we zekerheid hebben ...