Wereldsterren brengen ‘Red-de-aarde’ muziekvideo uit

Thank you to @lildickytweets and all the artists that came together to make this happen. Net profits from the song, video, and merchandise will go to many @dicapriofdn partners on the frontlines of implementing solutions to climate change. #WeLoveTheEarth https://t.co/3u8cyA6NPq pic.twitter.com/cpMeTB4Ziq

Leonardo DiCaprio(@ LeoDiCaprio)