VIDEO. Elton John zingt verrassingsduet met Taron Egerton, de acteur die hem speelt in ‘Rocketman’

What a show in Brighton just now at @SussexCCC ❤️ @TaronEgerton, thank you for joining me onstage tonight. We've shared so many moments during the filming and release of #Rocketman and singing 'Your Song' with you this evening is another I'll always cherish.



Elton xx pic.twitter.com/nS0mnqfqGX

Elton John(@ eltonofficial)