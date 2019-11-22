Underworld draagt ‘Rez’ in Lotto Arena op aan Christophe Lambrecht jv

22 november 2019

23u05 0 Muziek De Britse band Underworld heeft vanavond in de Lotto Arena het nummer ‘Rez’ opgedragen aan de betreurde Christophe Lambrecht. De Stubru-dj overleed in mei op amper 48-jarige leeftijd aan hartfalen. Hij was een grote fan van Underworld.

De weduwe van Christophe Lambrecht, Anda Ackx, postte op Instagram een kort fragment uit ‘Rez’ en bedankte Underworld voor het opdragen van het nummer vanavond in de Antwerpse Lotto Arena aan de overleden Stubru-presentator. “He said: this is for Christophe!” Meer dan vijftig van Christophes vrienden woonden vanavond samen in de Lotto Arena het concert bij.