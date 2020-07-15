Tina Turner keert terug uit pensioen met nieuwe versie ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ LOV

15 juli 2020

16u52 8 Muziek Tina Turner keert (tijdelijk) terug uit haar pensioen om een nieuwe versie van haar grote hit ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ uit te brengen. Daarvoor slaat de 80-jarige zangeres de handen in elkaar met de Noorse producer en dj Kygo (28).

Het nieuws werd aangekondigd via het Instagram account van Kygo. “Ik kan niet geloven dat ik deze vrijdag een samenwerking met Tina Turner uitbreng! ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ is één van mijn favoriete songs ooit”, schreef de dj. “Het voelt onwerkelijk om de kans te krijgen om met zo'n legendarische artiest samen te werken. Ik kan niet wachten tot jullie het kunnen horen.”

Het is niet de eerste keer dat Kygo oude hits nieuw leven inblaast. Zo scoorde hij vorig jaar in de hitlijsten met een remix van ‘Higher Love’ van Whitney Houston.