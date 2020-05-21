The Weeknd stelt tour uit tot volgend jaar, ook concert in Antwerpen afgelast MVO

08u49 0 Muziek The Weeknd heeft zijn langverwachte ‘The After Hours’-tour een jaar uitgesteld, zo deelt de artiest mee op Instagram. Ook zijn concert in Antwerpen op 26 oktober is dus afgelast.

“Ik zie jullie wanneer het veilig is”, schrijft hij bij de mededeling. The Weeknd gaat weer op tour vanaf juni volgend jaar. De concrete nieuwe planning is nog niet bekend. Tickets blijven geldig voor de nieuwe tourdata, maar wie niet beschikbaar is op de nieuwe datum kan een terugbetaling aanvragen.