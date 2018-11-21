Taylor Swift tekent nieuw platencontract (en daar worden heel wat artiesten beter van) KD

15u40 0 Muziek Taylor Swift heeft een nieuw platencontract getekend bij Universal, en daar zijn heel wat artiesten blij om. De zangeres had namelijk één voorwaarde gesteld: Universal moest beloven dat het aan alle artiesten die onder het label vallen een deel van de Spotify-inkomsten betaalt.

Spotify sloot enkele jaren geleden een overeenkomst met Universal: de Spotify-aandelen die Universal in handen heeft, zijn goed voor zo’n 850 miljoen euro. Er werd toen beloofd dat sommige artiesten een deel van hun inkomsten zouden krijgen. In het contract van Taylor Swift zou volgens Amerikaanse media staan dat alle artiesten van het label geld van Spotify moeten ontvangen, zelfs als ze amper beluisterd worden op de streamingdienst. Voor heel wat artiesten is dat financieel goed nieuws.

Het is niet de eerste keer dat Swift van haar invloedrijke sterrenstatus gebruik maakt om gewicht in de schaal te leggen bij onderhandelingen. Zo zorgde ze er eerder al voor dat artiesten gecompenseerd worden voor muziek die afgespeeld wordt op Apple Music en organiseerde ze drie jaar lang een boycot tegen Spotify omdat ze vond dat ze te weinig betaald werd door de streamingdienst. “Het is een teken dat er positieve veranderingen voor artiesten zitten aan te komen”, schrijft de zangeres op Instagram. “Ik zal nooit stoppen om dat doel te helpen verwezenlijken.”