Taylor Swift laat voormalige aartsrivale Katy Perry toch opdraven in videoclip KD

17 juni 2019

15u28

Katy Perry heeft toch een klein rolletje in de nieuwe videoclip van Taylor Swift. Taylor zei eerder nog dat de geruchten dat haar voormalige rivale te zien is in 'You Need to Calm Down' niet kloppen, maar Katy blijkt nu wel degelijk te zien in de videoclip. Ook heel wat andere sterren zijn te zien.

Op het eind van de clip barst er een voedselgevecht los. De zangeressen, verkleed als hamburger en bakje friet, geven elkaar vervolgens een knuffel. Naast Katy hebben ook RuPaul, Ellen DeGeneres, Ciara en Ryan Reynolds een rol. In de single, die vrijdag verscheen, spreekt Taylor zich uit tegen homofobie. Onlangs legden Katy en Taylor hun jarenlange ruzie bij. De dames ruzieden in het verleden onder andere over ‘gestolen’ dansers en hun gedeelde ex John Mayer.