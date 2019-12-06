Taylor Swift dropt uit het niets nieuwe kerstsingle MVO

06 december 2019

14u59 0 Muziek Taylor Swift dropte vannacht uit het niets een nieuw kerstnummer. ‘Christmas Tree Farm’ is een vrolijke (en melige) schijf die we ongetwijfeld nog een paar keer gaan horen, deze winter. “Ik ben wel degelijk opgegroeid op een kerstboom-boerderij”, grapt de zangeres. “In een peperkoeken huisje, in het snoepjesbos.”

Swift kondigde het liedje kort op voorhand aan in een video die ze op Instagram postte. “Oké, ik heb een gekke vraag”, zei ze. “Ik heb pas een kerstliedje geschreven, en het lijkt me zo stom om tot volgend jaar te wachten om het uit te brengen.” Gezien haar drie katten niet meteen goede raad konden geven - ook al heeft ze het hen gevraagd - besloot ze zelf maar om het nummer enkele uren later op het internet te gooien.

Eerder dit jaar bracht ze al haar nieuwe album ‘Lover’ uit, waarvoor ze veel lof ontving van muziekcritici.