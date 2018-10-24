Stunt voor nieuwe videoclip loopt fout: rapper stort te pletter vanuit vliegtuig Sven Van Malderen

24 oktober 2018

08u29

Bron: People 0 Muziek Tragedie in de Canadese stad Vernon: rapper Jon James is bij een gevaarlijke stunt voor zijn nieuwste videoclip om het leven gekomen.

De 34-jarige waaghals wilde in volle vlucht op de vleugel van een Cessna lopen. Hij stapte echter te ver door, waardoor de piloot de controle over het vliegtuigje verloor.

“Jon had zich hier maandenlang intensief op voorbereid”, laat zijn management weten. “Hij bleef zich vastklampen aan het toestel tot hij niet meer kon. Toen hij moest lossen, was er geen tijd meer om zijn parachute te openen. Vervolgens is hij te pletter gestort.”

De piloot slaagde er daarna wel weer in om het vliegtuig onder controle te krijgen. Enkele minuten later volgde een geslaagde landing.

Boerin Sydney Fox vond het lichaam van Jon in een hooiveld. Zij verklaarde dat ze net tevoren het vliegtuig laag over haar huis had horen scheren.

Jon begon zijn carrière als professionele skiër. Na een ongeluk waarbij hij zijn rug brak en zijn hiel verbrijzelde, verlegde hij de focus naar muziek. Hij stond bekend voor zijn gewaagde stunts, maar de rekening liep hoog op: in totaal moest hij zeven keer onder het mes, onder meer ook voor een gebroken nek. “Hij vulde de hele omgeving met positiviteit en sprak nooit kwaad over iemand anders. Hij had echt een hart van goud”, besluit zijn manager.

Hieronder ziet u beelden van de voorbereiding van zijn stunt. Jon James klampte zich ook hier vast aan een vliegtuig, toen liep het wel nog goed af.