Stormzy annuleert concerten in Azië door coronavirus

13 februari 2020

14u02

Bron: ANP 0 Muziek Stormzy (26) heeft zijn aankomende vijf concerten in Azië geannuleerd. De grime-rapper, die maandag in de Ancienne Belgique stond, heeft zijn optredens in maart opgeschort. Dat maakt hij zelf bekend op Twitter.

"Ik keek er serieus naar uit om de Heavy Is The Head-tour naar Azië te brengen en epische, uitverkochte concerten te spelen. Maar door de blijvende gezondheid- en reisproblematiek die wordt veroorzaakt door het coronavirus, moet ik jammer genoeg dit deel van de tour verplaatsen", laat Stormzy weten. Het gaat om concerten in Kuala Kumpur, Singapore, Tokyo, Shanghai en Seoul. Wel belooft de rapper zijn fans dat hij de concerten zo snel mogelijk opnieuw zal inplannen.



Maandag stond Stormzy nog in de Ancienne Belgique. Ook Rode Duivel Jan Vertonghen was daarbij aanwezig. “Het optreden was ongelofelijk: zoveel energie van begin tot einde in een toffe zaal. Er hing een goeie sfeer en er waren goeie mensen aanwezig. Ik stond boven en kon naar beneden kijken: dat was echt fantastisch”, aldus Vertonghen, die naar verluidt ook zelfs even werd toegezongen door de aanwezige fans.