Stan Van Samang huilend van podium tijdens optreden: “Het ging me nooit overkomen. Ik ben er kapot van” SD

21 oktober 2018

11u21 14 Muziek Stan Van Samang heeft zaterdagavond een optreden in Overijse noodgedwongen moeten afbreken. “ Huilend de scène af in het midden van de show zonder stem. Het ging me nooit overkomen. Het overkwam me gisteren. Ik ben er kapot van”, schrijft de 39-jarige zanger in een emotionele post op Instagram.

Stan Van Samang trad zaterdagavond op in het cultureel centum Den Blank in het Vlaams-Brabantse Overijse met zijn concertreeks ‘Op de schoot’, maar plots ging het mis. “Het moest een mooie avond worden. Doen wat ik het allerliefste doe. De longen uit mijn lijf zingen voor een uitverkochte zaal. Het wérd géén mooie avond”, schrijft hij op Instagram.

Stan kreeg plots problemen met zijn stem. “Ik zong m’n liedjes niet hoe ik ze wou zingen. Hoe ze gezongen móeten worden. Ik ben een zanger. Voelen hoe je stem zwakker en zwakker wordt tijdens je concert tot het punt dat je niet anders kan dan stoppen en je gewonnen geven. Gedaan. Klaar. Als zanger is dit een ronduit walgelijk gevoel. Paniek. Huilend de scène af in het midden van de show zonder stem. Het ging me nooit overkomen. Het overkwam me gisteren. Ik ben er kapot van”, gaat de zanger verder. “Sorry iedereen in Den Blank in Overijse die vol verwachting en goesting in de zaal zat. Ik maak het goed. Beloofd.”