Spice Girls kondigen nieuwe tournee aan, maar zonder Victoria Beckham

05 november 2018

16u18

Bron: Sky News 56 Muziek De kogel is door de kerk: er komt een nieuwe Spice Girls-tournee. De groep zal volgend jaar langs een aantal stadions in het Verenigd Koninkrijk trekken. Victoria Beckham zal geen deel uitmaken van de reünie.

Met een video op sociale media werd de nieuwe tour aangekondigd door Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown en Melanie Chisholm. Het viertal zal zes optredens geven tijdens hun ‘Spice World Tour’, te beginnen met Manchester op 1 juni 2019. Daarna zullen ze ook nog Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh en Bristol aandoen. Afsluiten doen ze in Londen.

“We zijn meer dan opgetogen om volgend jaar een reünie te houden in de vorm van een stadiontour”, aldus de dames. “We kunnen onze girlpower en onze boodschap van vriendschap en liefde terug naar het podium brengen en dat voelt relevanter dan ooit. We hopen dat iedereen onze grote Spice Girls Party kan bijwonen.”

Geen Posh Spice

Grote afwezige is Posh Spice, ons intussen beter bekend als Victoria Beckham. Zij zal niet te zien zijn op de podia van de wereldtournee, volgens The Sun omdat ze zich wil concentreren op haar modebedrijf. Ondanks haar afwezigheid zou ze toch nog miljoenen verdienen aan de tour: ze bezit immers een flink deel van de muziekrechten van de Spice Girls.

Beckham reageerde op Instagram: “Ik zal mijn meisjes niet vergezellen, maar de Spice Girls was een enorm belangrijk deel van mijn leven. Ik wens hen volgend jaar alle liefde en plezier toe. Ik weet dat ze een geweldige show in elkaar zullen boksen voor onze fantastische fans van vroeger en nu.”

De Spice Girls was een van de meest succesvolle groepen uit de jaren negentig: tussen 1994 en 2001 waren ze alomtegenwoordig. Hun laatste tournee dateert intussen al van meer dan 10 jaar geleden; hun laatste optreden was op de slotceremonie van de London Olympics in 2012.

De ticketverkoop voor de tour start nu zaterdag om 10.30 uur. Zangeres Jess Glynne zal de dames vergezellen als ‘special guest’.

