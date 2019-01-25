Selena Gomez zingt over haar angsten: “Mijn exen zullen zeggen dat het moeilijk is om met mij om te gaan” KD

20u45 0 Muziek Selena Gomez (26) is te horen op het liedje van haar goede vriendin en songwriter Julia Michaels (25). Daarop zingen de dames over hun angsten en hun ex-liefjes. “Mijn exen zullen zeggen dat het moeilijk is om met mij om te gaan. En ik geef het toe, het is waar”, klinkt het.

Het liedje heet ‘Anxiety’ en gaat onder meer over sociale angsten. Het nummer staat op Julia’s album ‘Inner Monologue Pt. 1'. Om de release van het nummer te promoten, deelde Selena op Instagram een foto van het duo met daaronder een emotionele tekst. “Julia, je bent een groot deel van mijn leven. Je hebt me geleerd hoe ik moed moet hebben wanneer ik aan mezelf twijfel”, aldus het voormalige kindsterretje. “Dit nummer staat dicht bij mijn hart omdat ik zelf heb ervaren wat een angststoornis is.” De zangeres hoopt zo ook fans te steunen die met dezelfde problemen worstelen.

In het nummer is Selena opvallend openhartig over haar angststoornis en over haar afgesprongen relaties, zonder daarbij haar exen bij naam te noemen. Zo zingt ze: “Het voelt alsof ik me altijd verontschuldig voor mijn gevoelens. Het voelt alsof ik gek word terwijl alles prima met me gaat. Mijn exen zullen zeggen dat het moeilijk is om met mij om te gaan. En ik geef het toe, het is waar.”

Ook over haar angststoornis is Selena opvallend eerlijk in het lied. “Mijn vrienden begrijpen niet waarom ik ‘s nachts niet kan slapen. Ik dacht dat ik iets kon nemen om het op te lossen, was het maar zo simpel. Ik heb zoveel gedachten die voortdurend door mijn hoofd razen en ik krijg ze maar niet stil.”