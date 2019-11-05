Selena Gomez staat na tien jaar voor het eerst op nummer 1 met breakup-song over Justin Bieber MVO

05 november 2019

13u20 0 Muziek Selena Gomez heeft er lang op moeten wachten maar tien jaar na haar eerste notering in de Billboard Hot 100 heeft ze eindelijk de eerste plaats behaald. Haar nieuwe single ‘Lose You To Love Me’ stijgt deze week van 15 naar 1 in de belangrijkste Amerikaanse hitlijst en verslaat daarmee Lewis Capaldi, die vorige week de koppositie veroverde.

Tot dusver was Selena nooit hoger gekomen dan de vijfde plaats. Dat presteerde ze in 2015 en 2016 met respectievelijk ‘Good For You’ en ‘Same Old Love’.

Het nieuws komt zelf ook als een verrassing voor Selena. “Wat? OMG!!”, schrijft de 27-jarige zangeres in haar Instagram Stories. “Dit betekent alles voor mij.”

De laatste keer dat een artiest zo lang moest wachten op zijn eerste nummer 1-hit was in 2017 toen Daddy Yankee na twaalf jaar en negen maanden de top bereikte. Het record staat op 30 jaar, neergezet door Santana. De legendarische muzikant kon in oktober 1999 voor het eerst een feestje vieren toen zijn single ‘Smooth’ op nummer 1 terechtkwam.