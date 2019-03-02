Selena Gomez maakt weer werk van haar muziekcarrière KD

09u30 0 Muziek Selena Gomez (26) brengt weer nieuwe muziek uit. Precies een half jaar na haar laatste single ‘Taki Taki’ komt de zangeres met ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ op de proppen. Het lied is een samenwerking met muzikanten Benny Blanco, Tainy en J Balvin.

Het is van 28 september geleden dat Selena nog met een hit naar buiten kwam, toen was ze naast Cardi B en Ozuna te horen op de single ‘Taki Taki’ van DJ Snake. De videoclip die bij het lied hoort, staat in de top 10 van best video’s die het snelst 100 miljoen views op YouTube verzamelden. Recenter was Selena ook nog te horen op het liedje ‘Anxiety’ van haar goede vriendin Julia Michaels. Het nummer wist echter geen potten te breken en behoort officieel niet toe tot de discografie van Selena Gomez.

De laatste solosingle van Selena Gomez is ‘Back To You’. Dat lied werd in mei vorig jaar uitgebracht en stond ook bij ons wekenlang hoog in de hitlijsten. Het nummer is onderdeel van de soundtrack van ‘13 Reasons Why’, de populaire Netflix-reeks over een meisje dat zelfmoord pleegt.