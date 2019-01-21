Schotse rockdrummer Ted McKenna overleden tijdens routineoperatie

Zaterdag onderging de drummer een routine-operatie in verband met een hernia. Er liep echter iets mis waardoor McKenna een bloeding kreeg, die ondanks een inspanning van tien uur niet te stelpen was.

McKenna kwam in 1972 voor het eerst op het voorplan bij The Sensational Alex Harvey Band. Die viel in 1977 uiteen waarna hij tot 1981 voor de Ierse gitaarheld Rory Gallagher achter de drumkit kroop. Vervolgens was hij sessiemuzikant voor de gitaristen Greg Lake en Gary Moore, om dan opnieuw in een band rond een gitaarwonder terecht te komen: de groep van de Duitser Michael Schenker, eenvoudigweg Michael Schenker Band genaamd.

McKenna tourde ook met zanger Ian Gillan van Deep Purple en was nu met Schenker een Amerikaanse tournee aan het voorbereiden van de Michael Schenker Fest, een soort reünie van de oorspronkelijke band.