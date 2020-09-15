Sam Smith kondigt nieuw album aan MVO

15 september 2020

20u39

Bron: ANP 2 Muziek Goed nieuws voor fans van Sam Smith (28): de zanger kondigde dinsdag hun nieuwe album aan. Het heet ‘Diamonds’ en verschijnt vrijdag, schrijft de zanger op Instagram.

“Ik kan niet wachten om ‘Diamonds’ met jullie prachtige mensen te delen”, schrijft die bij een foto met daarop de tekst: “You dream of glitter and gold. My heart’s already been sold”.

Dat is waarschijnlijk een van hun songteksten, want de 28-jarige zanger vertelt dat die op zijn website alvast wat lyrics heeft gedeeld. Het album kan nu al besteld worden voor vrijdag.