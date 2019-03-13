Rihanna geeft exclusieve eerste luisterbeurt van nieuwe album ... aan acht maanden oude baby SD

13 maart 2019

10u14

Bron: Metro 0 Muziek Al maanden bestoken fans van Rihanna (31) haar met vragen over haar nieuwe album. Wanneer komt het uit? Hoe zal het klinken? Maar de zangeres houdt de lippen stijf op elkaar. Tot nu. Gisteren postte ze op Instagram dat één fan al een exclusieve luisterbeurt van het nieuwe album had gekregen: de acht maanden oude Aaron.

Het negende studioalbum van Rihanna, dat voorlopig simpelweg ‘R9’ wordt genoemd, is in een vlaag van mysterie gehuld. De ‘Diamonds’-zangeres negeert hardnekkig alle vragen over de releasedatum, titel en tracklist die de fans haar sturen. Maar nu lichtte ze toch een tipje van de sluier op voor één bepaalde fan: de acht maanden oude baby Aaron. Op een foto die de zangeres op Instagram postte, is te zien hoe de jongen in de studio zit, met een grote hoofdtelefoon op. Zijn moeder Jennifer Rosales, een van de beste vriendinnen van Rihanna, schreef bij de foto: “Wanneer tante Rihanna je de eerste luisterbeurt geeft. #nieuwemuziek.” Aan zijn gezichtje valt in ieder geval niet af te lezen wat hij van de muziek vindt.

Op meer details over de nieuwe plaat, blijft het helaas wachten.