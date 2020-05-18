Regi verkoopt 5.000 kaartjes in 24 uur LOV

07u29 0 Muziek Dat voorlopig alle grote concerten werden afgelast, hield Regi niet tegen om een optreden in het Sportpaleis aan te kondigen. Dat staat pas op de agenda in 2021, maar wist toch al heel wat mensen een kaartje te doen kopen.

Op 1 mei 2021 speelt de Limburgse dj in het Sportpaleis in Antwerpen onder de noemer ‘Kom Wat Dichterbij’. Hij neemt alvast zangers Jake Reese en OT mee - met wie hij nu in ‘Liefde voor Muziek’ het mooie weer maakt - en nog enkele andere verrassingen. Het is de eerste keer dat Regi ‘alleen’ in het Sportpaleis zal staan. Eerder gaf hij er al optredens met Milk Inc. “Net zoals iedereen in onze sector verlang ik naar het moment dat we opnieuw op concerten zorgeloos uit de bol kunnen gaan. Het ligt niet in mijn aard om passief te wachten tot het zover is”, zei Regi in een mededeling.

Op Instagram meldt hij nu dat er al zo'n 5.000 kaartjes de deur zijn uitgevlogen in de eerste 24 uur. Tickets zijn verkrijgbaar op Teleticketservice.com.