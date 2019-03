Reggae-icoon Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry heeft vreemd verzoek voor fans: “Stop met wiet voor mij te kopen”

AS YOU KNOW YOU CAN ALWAYS MEET ME BACKSTAGE AFTER THE SHOW, BUT PLEASE DON’T BRING ME ANY GREENS! I USED TO STASH IT SOMEWHERE, FORGET AND HAD PROBLEMS BY COSTOMS!

BETTER BRING ME LITTLE MIRRORS THAT I ALWAYS USE FOR DECORATING MY OUTFITS!

HAPPY TO SEE YOU ALL SOON! #Uk #Reggae pic.twitter.com/Lo4iUKuk6R

Lee Scratch Perry(@ ScratchLee)