Rammstein-bandleden kussen tijdens optreden als protest tegen homofoob beleid Rusland

Tijdens het nummer ‘Aüslander’ is te zien hoe de mannen op elkaar aflopen en elkaar een kus op de mond geven, onder luid applaus. Op Instagram deelde de Duitse metalband gisteren een foto van het moment. “Rusland, we houden van je”, schreef de band erbij.



Rammstein, dat bekendstaat om zijn politieke statements, liet zich ook tijdens een concert in Polen horen voor de lhbti-gemeenschap (lesbiennes, homoseksuelen, biseksuelen, transgenders en intersekse personen). Toen gingen de bandleden met een Pride-vlag crowdsurfend over het publiek nadat mensen tijdens een Pride-mars waren aangevallen.

362