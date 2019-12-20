Politie verbiedt ‘Ghelamco-concert’ Niels Destadsbader... dus toch drie keer naar het Sportpaleis SVDG

20 december 2019

18u25 124 Muziek Niels Destadsbader trekt in oktober dan toch naar het Sportpaleis. De zanger liet dinsdag nog weten dat Antwerpen in 2020 niet op zijn agenda stond, maar komt daarop terug nadat de Gentse politie ‘een negatief advies’ gaf voor zijn geplande concert in de Ghelamco Arena deze zomer.

“Vandaag kondig ik een beslissing aan waar ik lang over nadacht en enkele goeie redenen voor heb,” klonk het dinsdag op Instagram. “Ik heb namelijk beslist om volgend jaar géén shows te doen in het Sportpaleis . Maar geen nood, ook 2020 wordt een jaar vol met leuke plannen.” Die leuke plannen - zo wist onze redactie - bevonden zich in Gent. Eind juni zou Niels als eerste popartiest ooit concerteren in de Ghelamco Arena. Iets wat de Genste ordediensten niet zagen zitten. “Het klopt inderdaad dat we een ‘negatief advies’ hebben uitgebracht voor het geplande concert dat weekend,” aldus de Gentse politie. “Die datum bevindt zich in volle EK-periode en dus zijn onze mensen nodig bij de vele grote schermen in de stad. Bovendien vindt in Gent dat weekend ook de ‘Keizer Karel Cup’ plaats, het grootste minivoetbal-toernooi van het land. Een extra evenement was dus niet haalbaar.”

Dus trekt Niels op op vrijdag 16, zaterdag 17 en zondag 18 oktober alsnog naar het Sportpaleis. In een nieuw filmpje - alweer op zijn Instagram - verklaart Niels nu dat zijn account eerder deze week ‘gehackt werd’, en dat door niemand minder dan Jens Dendoncker. Die zou het berichtje verstuurd hebben in het kader van ‘Hoe Zal Ik Het Zeggen’. “De fans hoeven zich geen zorgen te maken”, stelt Niels in de video.

Dat blijkt ook uit het persbericht. “Natuurlijk keert Niels Destadsbader volgend jaar terug naar het Sportpaleis en dit op vrijdag 16, zaterdag 17 en zondag 18 oktober 2020. Tickets voor de drie concerten zijn nu beschikbaar.”.