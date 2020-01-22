Peter Van de Veire werkt aan opvolger ‘Dans DJ Dans’ LV

08u01 0 Muziek MNM-dj Peter Van de Veire (48) werkt aan een opvolger voor zijn grote carnavalshit ‘Dans DJ Dans’. Dat maakte hij zelf bekend op Instagram.

De carnavalssingle ‘Dans DJ Dans’ scoorde goed in 2019, en stond zelfs enkele weken op één in de Vlaamse Ultratop. Peter Van de Veire en zijn voormalige sidekick Julie Van den Steen maakten de single ter voorbereiding van hun deelname aan Aalst Carnaval. Daar liepen de twee mee in een stoet en ze deden dat behoorlijk succesvol. Hun carnavalsgroep Oeverboeft behaalde de tweede plaats in de prijsuitreiking van Aalst Carnaval.

Of de ploeg van ‘De grote Peter Van de Veire ochtendshow’ weer meeloopt in de optocht, is niet zeker, maar er komt wel een nieuw liedje. “Hij heeft JAAA! gezegd”, schrijft Peter bij een foto samen met Miguel Wiels, die het lied mee creëerde. “Of hij zin had om mee een opvolger te maken voor #DansDJDans? Ja dus. Begin februari. Maar: welke beweging moet daar in?”