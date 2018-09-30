Opnieuw borstkanker vastgesteld bij '2 Unlimited'-zangeres EDA

Bij Anita Doth is opnieuw borstkanker vastgesteld. De voormalige '2 Unlimited'-zangeres deelde het nieuws zondag op Instagram.

"Ik ben opnieuw aan het vechten", schrijft Anita bij een foto van zichzelf op Instagram. "Net als vele anderen in de wereld. Stuur ons kracht, liefde en licht en blijf voor ons bidden. Dat zou heel veel voor mij en mijn kinderen betekenen."

De 46-jarige zangeres, bij wie in 2010 ook al borstkanker werd geconstateerd, is dankbaar voor de steun van haar familie en vrienden. "Het is voor hen ook heel moeilijk. Vooral voor mijn moeder en vader, ik kan me hun pijn niet voorstellen."

Anita vormde in de jaren negentig samen met Ray Slijngaard het house-duo '2 Unlimited'. Ze werden wereldwijd bekend met hits als 'No Limit' en 'Jump for Joy'. Vorig jaar maakte ze bekend een solocarrière te starten.