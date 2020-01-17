Ophef rond Eminem die rapt over aanslag in Manchester
In het liedje zegt Eminem dat hij overweegt 'bombs away' te zeggen tijdens een wedstrijd. "Net alsof ik buiten sta te wachten tijdens een concert van Ariana Grande", rapt hij, verwijzend naar de bomaanslag na een concert van de zangeres in 2017 waarbij 22 mensen om het leven kwamen. Net na het zinnetje volgt het geluid van een ontploffing.
Op social media reageerden luisteraars ontsteld, en de hashtag #EminemIsOverParty werd ook wereldwijd een trending topic op Twitter. De burgemeester van Manchester liet aan de BBC weten dat hij ervan is geschrokken. "Dit is onnodig pijnlijk en zeer respectloos tegenover de nabestaanden en alle betrokkenen.”
eminem literally just made a joke about the manchester bombing at ariana grande’s concert... that is just so fucking sick, y’all better not give this man any attention. people literally lost their lives, and you’re going to release music and try to make a profit off of them? pic.twitter.com/mKJo06RL9p link
i wake up and this is what i see. ppl are fk DISGUSTING. how much disrespect can you have? i dont even know what else to say ab it. this needs to be cancelled. #EminemIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/3rsw43BQnY link
As someone who was at the Manchester bombing I’m triggered and upset that he had to use other peoples traumas for a song it’s not needed and I think we’ all want an apology and to delete the song immediately #EminemIsOverParty link
Eminem is trash, I think that the Manchester reference is so unnecessary, it's insensitive and very disrespectful to the families of the tragedy, some may think I'm being sensitive, but of all the things he could've talked about, he chose that. #EminemIsOverParty link
