Ophef rond Eminem die rapt over aanslag in Manchester

Eminem is trash, I think that the Manchester reference is so unnecessary, it's insensitive and very disrespectful to the families of the tragedy, some may think I'm being sensitive, but of all the things he could've talked about, he chose that. #EminemIsOverParty

𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓯𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽𝓮𝓻 💫(@ marcuskawa_)