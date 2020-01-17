Ophef rond Eminem die rapt over aanslag in Manchester

    • LV
  • Bron: ANP
Muziek Eminem heeft met zijn nieuwe album direct voor ophef gezorgd. In het nummer ‘Unaccommodating’ op zijn vrijdag verschenen plaat ‘Music To Be Murdered By’, rapt hij over de aanslag in Manchester. Dat schoot bij veel mensen in het verkeerde keelgat. Ook Andy Burnham, de burgemeester van de stad, is boos.

In het liedje zegt Eminem dat hij overweegt 'bombs away' te zeggen tijdens een wedstrijd. "Net alsof ik buiten sta te wachten tijdens een concert van Ariana Grande", rapt hij, verwijzend naar de bomaanslag na een concert van de zangeres in 2017 waarbij 22 mensen om het leven kwamen. Net na het zinnetje volgt het geluid van een ontploffing.

Op social media reageerden luisteraars ontsteld, en de hashtag #EminemIsOverParty werd ook wereldwijd een trending topic op Twitter. De burgemeester van Manchester liet aan de BBC weten dat hij ervan is geschrokken. "Dit is onnodig pijnlijk en zeer respectloos tegenover de nabestaanden en alle betrokkenen.”

