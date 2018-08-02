Ook zij vindt het hilarisch: dit roepen concertgangers nu overal naar Britney Spears TDS

De 'Piece of Me'-tour van Britney Spears draait momenteel op volle toeren. Het is haar eerste internationale tournee in 6 jaar, en o p 15 augustus zal de de zangeres ook het Sportpaleis inpakken. De kans bestaat dat je daar bij haar nummer ' Gimme More' heel wat geschreeuw zal horen. Er is door de actie van één fan immers een hele trend ontstaan om "Who is it?" te roepen, net voor de zangeres op het punt staat "It's Britney, b*tch" te zingen.

De ‘Piece of Me’-tour hield zopas halt in Atlantic City in Amerika. Britney bracht er al haar bekende nummers, maar Zachary Gordon - een superfan - was blijkbaar net iets te ongeduldig en enthousiast. Net voor Spears haar beroemde lijn "It's Britney, b*tch" wou zingen, schreeuwde hij luidkeels "Who is It?" door de zaal. Dat had ook Britney zelf gehoord, en de zangeres kon haar lach niet inhouden.

De beelden gingen in geen tijd viraal op de sociale media. Het werd zelfs zo populair, dat concertgangers nu ook op andere plaatsen "Who is it?" roepen naar Britney. En jawel, intussen is het uitgegroeid tot een trend, en lijkt Britney nergens nog te kunnen ontsnappen aan "Who is it?". Al kan ze er gelukkig telkens eens goed om lachen.

