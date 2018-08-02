Ook zij vindt het hilarisch: dit roepen concertgangers nu overal naar Britney Spears

    • TDS
  • Bron: Eigen berichtgeving
Twitter
Muziek De ‘Piece of Me’-tour van Britney Spears draait momenteel op volle toeren. Het is haar eerste internationale tournee in 6 jaar, en op 15 augustus zal de de zangeres ook het Sportpaleis inpakken. De kans bestaat dat je daar bij haar nummer 'Gimme More' heel wat geschreeuw zal horen. Er is door de actie van één fan immers een hele trend ontstaan om "Who is it?" te roepen, net voor de zangeres op het punt staat "It's Britney, b*tch" te zingen. 

De ‘Piece of Me’-tour hield zopas halt in Atlantic City in Amerika. Britney bracht er al haar bekende nummers, maar Zachary Gordon - een superfan - was blijkbaar net iets te ongeduldig en enthousiast. Net voor Spears haar beroemde lijn "It's Britney, b*tch" wou zingen, schreeuwde hij luidkeels "Who is It?" door de zaal. Dat had ook Britney zelf gehoord, en de zangeres kon haar lach niet inhouden.  

I can now be known as the guy in the crowd that made Britney laugh. 😂❤️😍 #BritneySpears #PieceOfMeTour #BritneyPieceOfMe #PieceOfMe #itsBritneyBitch #BritneyArmy @britneyspears @absolutebritneycom @iamsarahmitchell @thepchu @kaylie_yee

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@zacharygordon95) op

Hot Topic knows what’s goin’ on. 🧡 . . . #BritneySpears #OopsIDidItAgain #ItsBritneyBitch #PieceOfMe #PieceOfMeTour #BritneyCollector #HotTopic

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@zacharygordon95) op

Viraal

De beelden gingen in geen tijd viraal op de sociale media. Het werd zelfs zo populair, dat concertgangers nu ook op andere plaatsen "Who is it?" roepen naar Britney. En jawel, intussen is het uitgegroeid tot een trend, en lijkt Britney nergens nog te kunnen ontsnappen aan "Who is it?". Al kan ze er gelukkig telkens eens goed om lachen. 

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen