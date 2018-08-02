Ook zij vindt het hilarisch: dit roepen concertgangers nu overal naar Britney Spears
De ‘Piece of Me’-tour hield zopas halt in Atlantic City in Amerika. Ze bracht er al haar bekende nummers, maar Zachary Gordon, een superfan, was blijkbaar net iets te ongeduldig en enthousiast. Net voor Spears haar beroemde lijn "It's Britney, b*tch" wou zingen, schreeuwde hij luidkeels "Who is It?" door de zaal. Dat had ook Britney zelf gehoord, en de zangeres kon haar lach niet inhouden.
Viraal
De beelden gingen in geen tijd viraal op de sociale media. Het werd zelfs zo populair, dat concertgangers ook op andere plaatsen "Who is it?" begonnen naar Britney. En jawel, intussen is het uitgegroeid tot een trend, en lijkt Britney nergens nog te kunnen ontsnappen. Al kan ze er gelukkig telkens eens goed om lachen.
